Following the announcement by ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) on 20 April 2021 of the contemplated simplified tender offer targeting the outstanding shares of ENGIE EPS to be filed by Taiwan Cement Corporation ("TCC") (the "Offer"), the Board of Directors of ENGIE EPS, upon recommendation of the ad hoc committee, appointed Associés en Evaluation et Expertise Financière as independent expert.

TCC informed ENGIE EPS that it is aiming for ENGIE EPS to remain listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and, therefore, that it is not planning to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure upon closing of the Offer.

In accordance with Article 261-1 I 1° and 2° of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the independent expert will be in charge of issuing a report on the financial terms of the Offer.

The ad hoc committee of the Board of Directors of ENGIE EPS will monitor the works of the independent expert in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of ENGIE EPS will meet in order to issue, on the basis of the report of the independent expert, a reasoned opinion (avis motivé) on the Offer, as provided by article 231-19 of the general regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

The report of the independent expert and the reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors will be included in the draft response document to be prepared by ENGIE EPS and which will be submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers for approval.

About ENGIE EPS

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, please visit www.engie-eps.com.

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

