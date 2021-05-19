Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4568 ISIN: DK00000ARLA0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ARLA FOODS AMBA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARLA FOODS AMBA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2021 | 08:29
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Arla Plast AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (86/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Arla Plast AB, company registration
number 556131-2611, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Arla Plast AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day
of trading is expected to be May 25 2021. 

The company has 20,000,000 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               ARPL          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,000,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0015810817      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             225895         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Small cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrial           
-----------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25 up and including May 26,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 20 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
ARLA FOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.