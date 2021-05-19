Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
19.05.2021 | 08:31
SWEF: Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting

DJ SWEF: Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting 
19-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 May 2021 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company") 
 
 
Update on arrangements for the Eighth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company in light of COVID-19 
 
In line with the Company's announcement on 15 April 2021, the Company refers to the AGM to be held on 15 June 2021 at 
9.30am and the Board of Directors (the "Board") notes that due to the impact of COVID-19, it will be extremely 
challenging to hold the AGM in the format typically expected by Shareholders. 
 
In light of the restrictions currently in place, whilst Guernsey based shareholders are permitted to physically attend 
the AGM, the Board requests that Shareholders do not attend the AGM in person and Shareholders are strongly encouraged 
to appoint the "Chairman of the Meeting" as their proxy and provide voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in 
accordance with the instructions contained on the accompanying Form of Proxy and to submit their voting instructions as 
soon as possible and no later than by 9.30am (UK time) on 11 June 2021. All valid proxy votes will be included in the 
poll to be taken at the AGM. 
 
Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the AGM may do so by submitting such questions 
by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company Secretary, ahead of the meeting at 
Starwood@apexfs.com until 5pm (UK time) on 4 June 2021. Questions and answers will be announced on the London Stock 
Exchange ("LSE") before the AGM. 
 
The results of voting will also be announced to the LSE, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM. 
 
The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all Shareholders for their support and understanding in these 
unprecedented circumstances. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited 
Vania Santos 
T: +44 1481 735878 
 
 
 
Notes: 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return 
while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio 
of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 105893 
EQS News ID:  1198018 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198018&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
