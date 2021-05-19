Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
19.05.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (87/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB,
company registration number 559301-7261, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements for SPACs subject to certain conditions being fulfilled before
first day of trading. Provided that Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB
applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the
company can fulfil the aforementioned conditions, first day of trading is
expected to be May 26, 2021. 

The company has 2,500,000 (class B) shares as per today's date.



Short Name:                      APAC SPAC A       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed (class A only): 10,000,000       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                       SE0015949540      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                     225896         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                       CCP Cleared       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                        SPAC          
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                    STO Equities CCP/182  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                    MiFID II tick size table
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                          XSTO          
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 26 up and including May 28,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 27 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
