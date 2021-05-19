

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2021 rose to $1.08 billion from $942 million last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company increased to $803 million or 87.6 cents per share from $675 million or 74.2 cents per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the year grew to $5.37 billion from $5.18 billion in the prior year. Revenue growth was 7% at constant currency and organic revenue growth was 4%. At actual exchange rates revenue growth was 4%.



The company expects first-quarter organic revenue growth in the range of 15-20% which gives the company every confidence of another successful year ahead.



For the year, the company expects organic revenue growth in the range of 7-9%, total revenue growth of 11-13% and strong EBIT margin accretion, all at constant currency.



