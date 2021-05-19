Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
19.05.2021 | 08:58
Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulrika Lilja, Executive Vice President, Communications and Marketing, has decided to leave her position at Stora Enso. After eight years in the company, she will assume the role as Head of Group Marketing and Communications at SEB, a leading northern European bank, where she will also be a member of the company's Group Executive Committee. She will join SEB at the latest in November 2021.

"As a highly valued member of our Group Leadership Team, Ulrika has been instrumental in Stora Enso's transformation journey by empowering our brand and strengthening our sustainability position. Through visionary, strategic and fact-based communication, she has successfully guided Stora Enso's shift towards becoming the leading renewable materials company. I want to express a heartfelt thanks to Ulrika for her many contributions to Stora Enso, while also wishing her the very best of luck in her next career endeavor," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso.

The search for a successor will be initiated immediately.

For further information please contact:

Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2 410 349

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relationstel.
+358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/change-in-stora-enso-s-group-leadership-team,c3349273

© 2021 PR Newswire
