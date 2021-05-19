

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Wednesday reported a loss for the full year, reflecting revaluation declines of the Group's investment properties together with lower EPRA earnings. Revenue was lower in the year, driven by no trading property sales and lower gross rental income.



The Group reported IFRS loss after tax of 201.9 million pounds versus last year's profit of 51.8 million pounds. On a per share basis, loss was 79.8 pence versus profit of 20.0 pence last year.



EPRA earnings during the year slid by 29.6 percent to 40.1 million pounds, predominantly due to lower net rental income and higher expected credit loss provisions made against doubtful debts. EPRA earnings per share declined to 15.8 pence from 22.0 pence.



Revenue for the year slid to 88.5 million pounds, from 102.5 million pounds in the last year, due to no trading property sales and lower gross rental income.



Net rental income, after taking account of expected credit losses, lease incentives and ground rents was 62.1 million pounds, down from 79.9 million pounds in the last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

