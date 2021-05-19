

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) announced that trading for the year to date period is slightly ahead of its expectations, benefitting from the positive resolution of a historical claim in North America. Trading was affected by adverse weather and delays on a number of large projects.



Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for the full year remain unchanged, with improving market conditions and a more positive outlook offsetting foreign exchange headwind created by strengthening of GBP.



Keller expects full year profits to have the usual second half bias and to reflect an increase in market confidence and trading momentum as the year progresses.



The company said it expect its net debt to remain in the lower half of the 0.5x - 1.5x target range throughout the year.



The company is also seeking approval for the 2020 final dividend of 23.3p per share at today's Annual General Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KELLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de