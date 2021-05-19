Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
WKN: A2AFZQ ISIN: SE0008008262 
17.05.21
18:28 Uhr
60,60 Euro
-1,10
-1,78 %
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Garo AB (88/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Garo AB's annual general meeting, held on 5 May,
2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will
be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 25, 2021. The order book
will not change. 

Short name:                 GARO    
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0008008262
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 24, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015812417
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 25, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
