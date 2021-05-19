Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 
Stuttgart
19.05.21
09:09 Uhr
17,930 Euro
-0,010
-0,06 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.05.2021 | 09:41
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Reduction of Share Capital

Company Announcement
No. 26/2021

Copenhagen, 19 May 2021

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S- Reduction of share capital

On 14 April 2021, the annual general meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") resolved to adopt a proposal by the Board of Directors to reduce the Company's share capital by nominally DKK 2,500,000 from nominally DKK 100,000,000 to nominally DKK 97,500,000 by cancelling some of the Company's treasury shares. Today the Board of Directors has resolved to complete the capital reduction, and the reduction of the share capital has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, the Company's share capital amounts to nominally DKK 97,500,000 divided into 97,500,000 shares of DKK 1 each. The total number of voting rights is 97,500,000.

The updated Articles of Association can be found on the Company's website).


For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

For media enquiries:
Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Reduction of share capital, 19 May 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4486813-4b97-481d-90a6-9fdd9d39e9b4)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
