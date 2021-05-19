DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.7577 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5121102 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 106027 EQS News ID: 1198231 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198231&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)