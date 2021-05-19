DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DIGE LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.2774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9753127 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN Sequence No.: 106067 EQS News ID: 1198272 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 19, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)