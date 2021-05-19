DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 145.2985 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1668508 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 106058

