DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.5018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2661631 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 105987 EQS News ID: 1198191 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198191&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)