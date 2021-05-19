DJ Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.9757 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 138878 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 105961 EQS News ID: 1198165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198165&application_name=news

