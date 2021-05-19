DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 18-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 296.7046 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13410 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 105951 EQS News ID: 1198155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198155&application_name=news

