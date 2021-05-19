ReNew Power has revealed plans to build a vertically integrated factory in the Indian state of Gujarat that will eventually produce 2 GW of mono PERC solar cells and modules per year. Production is expected to start from the next fiscal year.From pv magazine India Indian PV developer ReNew Power has revealed that it has selected the state of Gujarat as the location of its new solar cell and module manufacturing facility. It will build the factory in the Dholera Special Industrial Region (DSIR), approximately 100 km outside the city of Ahmedabad. The greenfield facility will manufacture 2 GW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...