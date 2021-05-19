Anzeige
WKN: A1JR54 ISIN: FI4000029905 Ticker-Symbol: S0A 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2021 | 10:05
Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Jokitalo

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Jokitalo 11 May 2021 11.00 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokitalo Petteri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210519094812_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 110,000 Unit price: 4.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 110,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.48 EUR

Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com


