

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased in April, as initially estimated, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.0 percent increase in March, as estimated.



Prices for housing, water and energy increased 2.9 percent yearly in April. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.2 percent and transport cost rose 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 1.1 percent in March, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, eased to 1.9 percent in April from 2.0 percent in the prior month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP increased 0.1 percent in April. This was in line with initial estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de