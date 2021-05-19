DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of the 2021 AGM

19 May 2021 Petrofac Limited (the Company) Publication of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of the 2021 AGM Following the Company's announcement of Final Results issued on 20 April 2021, Petrofac Limited today announces that its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting have been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today. These documents are now available to view on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com, via the following links: Annual Report: https://www.petrofac.com/media/5794/petrofac-2020-annual-report-final.pdf Notice of 2021 AGM: https://www.petrofac.com/media/5795/petrofac-notice-of-meeting-2021-final-proof.pdf 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) The Company's 2021 AGM is scheduled to be held at 09:30am on Thursday 17 June 2021 at 117 Jermyn Street, London, SW1Y 6HH. The Board has monitored the coronavirus pandemic and has noted, in particular, the gradual easing of public health restrictions across England, in line with the Government's 'COVID-19 Response - Spring 2021' roadmap, published in February 2021. Based on that roadmap and associated guidance, attendance will not be unlawful. However, given current and ongoing public health considerations, shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the meeting in person and to appoint the Chair of the meeting as proxy. The business at the Company's 2021 AGM will be curtailed to only the formal business section, with no wider presentations on business performance given. Due to their geographic home locations and ongoing travel restrictions, we also do not expect all of our Directors to attend the meeting in person. Given these restrictions on attendance, shareholders are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the AGM to agmquestions@petrofac.com by no later than 15 June 2021. Responses to questions received will be posted to the Company's website. The Board will continue to monitor closely how matters develop and, should the Government guidance change with regard to meetings of large groups, the AGM arrangements will be amended accordingly. Further updates will be provided on our website as information becomes available. In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1R and 9.6.3R of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, a copy of the 2021 AGM Notice has also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Contact for enquiries: Petrofac Limited 020 7811 4900 NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

