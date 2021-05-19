Cryotherapy Market Size Worth $8.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 10.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cryotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of advanced cryotherapy devices, increasing R&D investments, and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and arthritis are expected to propel market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

By therapy type, the cryosurgery segment held the largest market share in 2020. This high share can be attributed to its high demand for the treatment of abnormal tumors

The cryogun segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 attributed to the high usage of these devices in the treatment of various oncology and dermatological procedures

Based on application, the oncology segment dominated the overall market in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing awareness about cryotherapy-based treatment approaches

High cost of cryotherapy devices and procedures is likely to limit its adoption in underdeveloped economies, thus impeding market growth

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high adoption of advanced devices, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and local presence of leading players

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the presence of a huge target population and increasing initiatives by dominant players to facilitate access to novel products

Read 103 page research report with ToC on "Cryotherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type (Cryosurgery, Chamber Therapy), By Device Type (Cryogun, Cryo Probes), By Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cryotherapy-market

Approval and introduction of technologically advanced cryotherapy devices by key players operating in the space are anticipated to significantly support market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Beaver Visitec International (BVI), a U.S.-based ophthalmic devices manufacturer, launched its new CryoTreq, a handheld cryo-surgery device in the European market. This newly launched device is approved for the treatment of retinal tears and detachments. Similarly, in April 2019, Channel Medsystems, Inc., received the FDA approval for its Cerene Cryotherapy Device intended for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding. This newly approved device delivers cold therapy to freeze the lining of the uterus to significantly diminish future menstrual bleeding.

Furthermore, the high prevalence of various chronic conditions such as cancer, arthritis, pain, among others, and increasing awareness about the usage of cold therapy for their treatment has further fueled the market growth. As per the Globocan estimates, in 2020, around 19,292,789 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, globally. Also, as per the CDC estimates, in 2020, around 63.0 million adults were suffering from arthritis in the U.S. This number is expected to reach around 78.0 million by 2045.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cryotherapy market on the basis of therapy type, device type, application, end-use, and region:

Cryotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cryosurgery



Icepack Therapy



Chamber Therapy

Cryotherapy Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cryogun



Cryo Probes



Tissue Contact Probes



Tissue Spray Probes



Gas Cylinders



Localized Cryotherapy Devices



Cryochambers & Cryosaunas



Others

Cryotherapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Surgical Applications



Oncology



Cardiology



Dermatology



Other Surgical Applications



Pain management



Others

Cryotherapy End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics



Cryotherapy Centers



Spas & Fitness Centers



Others

Cryotherapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Cryotherapy Market

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z oo, Sp.

CryoConcepts LP

Medtronic

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cortex Technology

Mectronic Medicale S.r.l.

Cryoalfa

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

