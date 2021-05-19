DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 18/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 316.1493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 292434 CODE: RS2U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 106115 EQS News ID: 1198338 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198338&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)