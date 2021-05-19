DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 18/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.6454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 833616 CODE: MSDU =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 106146 EQS News ID: 1198369 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 19, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)