

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in April, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.5 percent gain in March. Economists had expected a rise of 1.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.2 percent in April, after a 0.6 percent gain in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 1.6 percent yearly in April and gained 0.2 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 1.9 percent in April from 1.6 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de