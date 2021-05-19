Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2021 | 10:52
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vermiculus Signs a New Agreement for Providing its Microservices-based Clearing Solution

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus Financial Technology, a global provider of clearing and trading technology, today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide its microservices-based clearing solution to a leading market operator in America.

This is part of Vermiculus clearing solution, launched earlier this year, which is an elastically scalable, AI-powered, real-time clearing system. The solution with its superior microservices architecture allows for deployment of a selection of microservices and applying changes on the fly.

Taraneh Derayati, CEO at Vermiculus, said: "With this fantastic collaboration, we continue to execute on our technology strategy by providing extremely flexible solutions based on our unique microservices architecture, while expanding our geographic presence and services to our global network of customers. This is an exciting project in an attractive market, positioning us to become a truly modular provider of AI-based solutions.

In a short number of years, our customer has built their business into one of the fastest growing marketplaces in America. We look forward to working with them to accelerate the company's further growth, building on our culture of innovation and customer-first approach as we aim to bring greater choice to the market."

For further information, please contact:
Taraneh Derayati - CEO
Vermiculus Financial Technology
Tel +46-(0)73 634 56 26
taraneh.derayati@vermiculus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/vermiculus-signs-a-new-agreement-for-providing-its-microservices-based-clearing-solution,c3349358

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20350/3349358/1419363.pdf

Vermiculus Press Release 2021-05-19

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.