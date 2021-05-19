KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
London, May 19
19 May 2021
Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:00am on Wednesday, 19 May 2021.
In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|Votes Withheld
|1 - To receive the Report and Accounts
60,071,653
|99.99%
|4,712
|0.01%
|60,076,365
|538,121
|2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|54,665,416
|90.20%
|5,942,286
|9.80%
|60,607,702
|6,784
|3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|54,820,261
|91.15%
|5,324,060
|8.85%
|60,144,321
|470,165
|4 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share
|60,614,428
|100.00%
|18
|0.00%
|60,614,446
|40
|5 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors
|60,145,791
|99.23%
|467,742
|0.77%
|60,613,533
|953
|6 - To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the Auditors' remuneration
|59,879,176
|98.79%
|734,928
|1.21%
|60,614,104
|382
|7 - To elect David Burke
|60,198,375
|99.32%
|413,453
|0.68%
|60,611,828
|2,658
|8 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE
|59,624,303
|99.13%
|524,143
|0.87%
|60,148,446
|466,040
|9 - To re-elect Paula Bell
|60,180,632
|99.29%
|431,196
|0.71%
|60,611,828
|2,658
|10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist
|56,768,214
|93.66%
|3,843,955
|6.34%
|60,612,169
|2,317
|11 - To re-elect Nancy Tuor Moore
|59,925,934
|98.87%
|685,894
|1.13%
|60,611,828
|2,658
|12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock
|60,180,382
|99.29%
|431,446
|0.71%
|60,611,828
|2,658
|13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman
|60,230,097
|99.37%
|381,731
|0.63%
|60,611,828
|2,658
|14 - Authority to
allot shares
|59,168,773
|98.81%
|714,005
|1.19%
|59,882,778
|731,708
|15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|59,859,305
|99.96%
|23,473
|0.04%
|59,882,778
|731,708
|16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)
|57,497,736
|96.02%
|2,385,041
|3.98%
|59,882,777
|731,709
|17 - Authority to
buy back shares
|59,371,061
|98.02%
|1,201,613
|1.98%
|60,572,674
|41,812
|18 - Authority to make political donations
|58,727,209
|96.89%
|1,885,981
|3.11%
|60,613,190
|1,296
|19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice
|59,547,580
|98.24%
|1,066,866
|1.76%
|60,614,446
|40
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 60,614,486 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 83.82% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 17 May 2021 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 784,364 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 19 as Special Resolutions.
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
