Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Stuttgart
19.05.21
11:34 Uhr
9,500 Euro
-0,600
-5,94 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4509,85012:09
PR Newswire
19.05.2021 | 10:58
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 19

19 May 2021

Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:00am on Wednesday, 19 May 2021.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total VotesVotes Withheld
1 - To receive the Report and Accounts
60,071,653		99.99%4,7120.01%60,076,365538,121
2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy54,665,41690.20%5,942,2869.80%60,607,7026,784
3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report54,820,26191.15%5,324,0608.85%60,144,321470,165
4 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share 60,614,428100.00%180.00%60,614,44640
5 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors		60,145,79199.23%467,7420.77%60,613,533953
6 - To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the Auditors' remuneration59,879,17698.79%734,9281.21%60,614,104382
7 - To elect David Burke60,198,37599.32%413,4530.68%60,611,8282,658
8 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE 59,624,30399.13%524,1430.87%60,148,446466,040
9 - To re-elect Paula Bell60,180,63299.29%431,1960.71%60,611,8282,658
10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist56,768,21493.66%3,843,9556.34%60,612,1692,317
11 - To re-elect Nancy Tuor Moore59,925,93498.87%685,8941.13%60,611,8282,658
12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock60,180,38299.29%431,4460.71%60,611,8282,658
13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman60,230,09799.37%381,7310.63%60,611,8282,658
14 - Authority to
allot shares		59,168,77398.81%714,0051.19%59,882,778731,708
15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights59,859,30599.96%23,4730.04%59,882,778731,708
16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)57,497,73696.02%2,385,0413.98%59,882,777731,709
17 - Authority to
buy back shares		59,371,06198.02%1,201,6131.98%60,572,67441,812
18 - Authority to make political donations58,727,20996.89%1,885,9813.11%60,613,1901,296
19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice59,547,58098.24%1,066,8661.76%60,614,44640

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 60,614,486 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 83.82% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 17 May 2021 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 784,364 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

END

KELLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.