KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

19 May 2021

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:00am on Wednesday, 19 May 2021.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts

60,071,653 99.99% 4,712 0.01% 60,076,365 538,121 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 54,665,416 90.20% 5,942,286 9.80% 60,607,702 6,784 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 54,820,261 91.15% 5,324,060 8.85% 60,144,321 470,165 4 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share 60,614,428 100.00% 18 0.00% 60,614,446 40 5 - To re-appoint

Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 60,145,791 99.23% 467,742 0.77% 60,613,533 953 6 - To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the Auditors' remuneration 59,879,176 98.79% 734,928 1.21% 60,614,104 382 7 - To elect David Burke 60,198,375 99.32% 413,453 0.68% 60,611,828 2,658 8 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE 59,624,303 99.13% 524,143 0.87% 60,148,446 466,040 9 - To re-elect Paula Bell 60,180,632 99.29% 431,196 0.71% 60,611,828 2,658 10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist 56,768,214 93.66% 3,843,955 6.34% 60,612,169 2,317 11 - To re-elect Nancy Tuor Moore 59,925,934 98.87% 685,894 1.13% 60,611,828 2,658 12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock 60,180,382 99.29% 431,446 0.71% 60,611,828 2,658 13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman 60,230,097 99.37% 381,731 0.63% 60,611,828 2,658 14 - Authority to

allot shares 59,168,773 98.81% 714,005 1.19% 59,882,778 731,708 15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 59,859,305 99.96% 23,473 0.04% 59,882,778 731,708 16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances) 57,497,736 96.02% 2,385,041 3.98% 59,882,777 731,709 17 - Authority to

buy back shares 59,371,061 98.02% 1,201,613 1.98% 60,572,674 41,812 18 - Authority to make political donations 58,727,209 96.89% 1,885,981 3.11% 60,613,190 1,296 19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 59,547,580 98.24% 1,066,866 1.76% 60,614,446 40

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 60,614,486 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 83.82% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 17 May 2021 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 784,364 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

