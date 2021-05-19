

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area revised consumer price data for April. The harmonized inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.6 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it eased against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 133.21 against the yen, 1.2213 against the greenback, 1.0995 against the franc and 0.8615 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de