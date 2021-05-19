China's Ganfeng Lithium has signed a deal with Argentina's Ministry of Productive Development and the province of Jujuy to build a lithium-ion battery factory.From pv magazine LatAm Matías Kulfas, the Minister of Productive Development of Argentina, and Gerardo Morales, the governor of the northern Argentinian province of Jujuy, signed a memorandum of understanding last week with China's Ganfeng Lithium to build a lithium battery factory. They also agreed to jointly identify future investment opportunities related to lithium extraction. The agreement focuses on efforts to assess the viability ...

