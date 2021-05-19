Through its subsidiary Resity Technologies, the Serbian conglomerate offer partnerships for SAP Consulting companies to support them with nearshore capabilities.

There is a strong demand for SAP consulting services in all countries, which will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years in light of S/4HANA migrations. SAP consulting companies are having increasing difficulty finding suitable personnel for customer projects. Resity Technologies, headquartered in Belgrade and with offices in Zagreb, Croatia, and Frankfurt am Main, is filling this gap.

Resity Technologies is a subsidiary of the Serbian Delta Holding, which was founded in 1991 and is one of the largest non-state employers in Southeastern Europe with 4,500 employees and with more than 600 million EUR revenue. Delta uses SAP extensively across the group and from the lack of senior SAP consultants on the open market has built its own strong partner ecosystem of SAP professionals in Serbia and Croatia.

This lead to the opening of Resity. Based on the partner ecosystem of Delta, the company offers specialists for specific topics on a project-by-project basis to SAP consulting service providers in West European countries: Senior SAP Consultants with years of experience in various industries as well as Junior SAP Consultants. Both seniors and juniors are to support SAP consulting firms as a team.

"With Resity, customers get operational efficiency and stable nearshore capacity on a long-term basis to support their day-to-day operations", explains Aleksandar Mitic, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Resity Technologies. Resity recruits new junior consultants each year from its own SAP Academy, which is based in Belgrade and soon in Zagreb, and assigns them to projects.

Graduates of the Resity SAP Academy also receive language training (advanced level in English and upper intermediate in German) to enable them to carry out projects professionally in their respective countries.

"We are here to support EU consulting companies with our nearshore capabilities", says Aleksandar Mitic. The highly qualified professionals placed by Resity can be deployed both remote and on-site at any location within the EU and the UK, on a short- or long-term basis.

