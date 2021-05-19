The "Europe Electric Vehicle Charging System Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicle charging system market in Europe is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 44.77% during the years 2021-2028.

France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Norway, Germany, and Rest of Europe outline the region's market.

Electric vehicles have gained significant traction across Germany, and are expected to grow further in the upcoming years. The frequent issues related to emissions have compelled the government to devise plans to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the country.

Further, the country has started to incentivize electric vehicle and electric vehicle charging systems to boost the adoption of electric cars on a large scale. For instance, the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure initiated an incentive program to stimulate the roll-out of public charging stations, thereby contributing to the development of Germany's electric vehicle charging system market.

France has a well-developed electric vehicle sector in the region, and hosts over 30000 charging points. Additionally, the central government announced the initiation of a rescue plan for the local auto industry, with a significant amount allocated for EV incentives.

Similar to the Netherlands and Norway, the country has set an end date to permit the sale of traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, intending to have all new vehicles emission-free by 2040. Further, the government offers funds to municipalities and regional governments to install charging points, simultaneously supplementing the progression of the electric vehicle charging system market within France.

Competitive Outlook

Some of the leading companies in the electric vehicle charging system market are Blink, Efacec, Schneider Electric, ChargePoint, Evgo, SemaConnect, and Eaton.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging System Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Rise in Investments in Electric Vehicle Industry

2.1.2. Rising Environmental Pollution Increases Growth Prospects for the Market

2.1.3. Many Countries Have Set Targets to Phase-Out Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vehicle Charging System Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. List of Incentives by Various Countries for the Market

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Contracts Partnerships

2.8.2. Business Expansions Divestitures

2.8.3. Acquisitions Mergers

2.8.4. New Product Launches

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growth in Electric Vehicle Sales

2.9.2. Governmental Initiatives in Favor of the Market

2.9.3. Technological Innovations

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. High Setup Costs

2.10.2. Lack of Standardization

2.10.3. Extended Charging Time and Competition from Other Technologies

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Advancements in Wireless Charging Technology

2.11.2. Growth in Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Technologies

2.11.3. Opportunities from Changing Market Dynamics

3. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type

3.1. Home Charging Systems

3.2. Commercial Charging Systems

4. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Mode of Charging

4.1. Plug-In Charging System

4.1.1. Level 1

4.1.2. Level 2

4.1.3. Level 3

4.2. Wireless Charging System

5. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging System Market Regional Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Norway

5.5. Netherlands

5.6. Rest of Europe

6. Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.

Alfen

Allego

Blink

Chargepoint

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton

Efacec

EVBox

EVgo

Schneider Electric

Semaconnect

Siemens

Tesla

Webasto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwznkl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005418/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900