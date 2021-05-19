Bringg and Naveo Commerce Bring Cloud Technology to Support Co-op eCommerce Scale-up

CHICAGO, & MANCHESTER, UK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, and Naveo Commerce , the creator of the award-winning online grocery Connected Commerce platform, today announced that they have worked with Co-op , a leading food convenience retailer in the UK, as it rapidly deployed, adapted, scaled-up and optimized grocery eCommerce across almost 800 stores during 2020.

Bringg and Naveo Commerce's integrated cloud technology solutions orchestrated end-to-end eCommerce, pickup and delivery for Co-op. Bringg's unified delivery and fulfillment cloud platform was utilized to manage, automate and measure multiple delivery models, across both internal fleets and Bringg's Delivery Hub, to meet consumer demand.

Naveo's modular, microservices-enabled Connected Commerce SaaS platform was used to enable the management, measurement and optimization of eCommerce, retail in-store picking and setup for fulfillment, facilitating Co-op's convenient one-hour delivery.

Improvements to Co-op's technology stack delivered high levels of customer experience and the agility to scale, reaching to over 25x increase in store coverage over just 12 months as Co-op - which launched its own online shop in 2019 - took the number of stores offering an online service from 32 (year ended 2019) to almost 800.

"We continue to look for new ways to innovate and expand access to our products, and with our stores located closer to our customers, Co-op is in a unique position to offer on-demand convenience. Our model ensures that our stores are at the heart of the operation to enable fast, easy, on-demand convenience," said Chris Conway, Head of eCommerce at Co-op.

Co-op also began the roll-out of its own zero emission electric vehicles - and announced plans to replace its fleet of fossil-fuel powered home delivery vans by 2025.

The convenience retailer has consistently seen customer satisfaction ratings of 90%+ driven by end-to-end automation and optimization across eCommerce and delivery.

"Technology innovators have risen to the challenges of last mile delivery, especially during COVID, to meet customer needs," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "Improving efficiency and minimizing environmental impact are two critical issues business leaders face, and we are thrilled to be able to provide Co-op with a platform that helps address and solve both of these areas. We are excited to collaborate with the Co-op to create a smoother delivery handover process and look forward to our continued partnership."

Moris Chemtov, CEO of Naveo Commerce, comments, "During such a challenging time for consumers and grocers alike, the Naveo Commerce team are proud to have leveraged end-to-end eCommerce solutions to compress three years of digital grocery transformation into just 12 months for the market-leading Co-op brand. Not only has our partnership with Bringg and Co-op allowed for faster and more accurate picking, smoother fulfillment and efficient eCommerce, but it has provided customers the convenience they need in a vastly disrupted landscape."

Bringg and Naveo Commerce have worked with Co-op as it rapidly scaled eCommerce across the UK, improving operational efficiencies and providing a seamless transition from eCommerce to retail operations, pickup and delivery. Delivering a unified omnichannel experience has enhanced customer experiences while its speed, agility and close proximity to shoppers has undoubtedly become a key differentiator for the Co-op brand.

For more information about Bringg, please visit https://www.bringg.com/ .

For more information about Naveo Commerce, please visit https://www.naveocommerce.com/ .

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com

About Naveo Commerce

Naveo Commerce is an international end-to-end eCommerce, OMS and Fulfilment technology company helping SMBs and Enterprise across all retail segments to manage and grow their business online. The company was founded in 2020 following the merger of Digital Goodie and Maginus, unifying cloud-based Headless Commerce expertise, Order Management Systems and Fulfilment solutions to establish one of the only companies globally to be able to offer entire end-to-end commerce support to retailers. The Maginus partnership with Magento and Episerver continues to operate as part of a consulting arm sitting under the Naveo Commerce brand. The company is financially backed by Black Dragon Capital.

