Nexstim Oyj: Share issue / transfer in connection with reduction of the quantity of shares in Nexstim Plc

Company announcement, Helsinki, 19 May 2021 at 1 PM (EEST)

Share issue / transfer in connection with reduction of the quantity of shares in Nexstim Plc

The Annual General Meeting of Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), resolved on 11 May 2021 to reduce the quantity of Nexstim's shares without reducing share capital by way of issuing new shares and by redemption of Company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares of the Company shall correspond to one share of the Company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of Company's shares are completed.

As a part of the arrangements, the Annual General Meeting resolved on 11 May 2021 that the Company shall issue 350,000 shares to the Company itself without payment. For the sake of clarity, the number of shares to be issued to the Company itself is calculated based on the number of shares prior to the reduction in the Company, and not the number of the reduced shares. The corresponding amount of shares after the reduction is 3,500 shares. Such new shares issued to the Company itself are to be re-issued i.e. transferred from the Company without consideration to such shareholders (the "Receiving Shareholders") holding on the "record day" e.g. a) in Sweden 18.5.2021, shares registered in Euroclear Sweden AB's Securities System whether registered in the name of or a nominee or directly in the name of the Shareholder or b) in Finland 14.5.2021, nominee registered shares registered in Euroclear Finland Ltd.'s book entry system, the amount of which (a or b) is not divisible by 100, to the extent required by their shareholding in the Company being divisible by the number 100.

Pursuant to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, as further elaborated by the Board of Directors today on 19 May 2021, the Company has based on the above-mentioned redemption ratio and requirement, issued i.e. transferred in total 32 treasury shares to the Receiving Shareholders without consideration so that the number of shares held by such Receiving Shareholders is divisible with 100. This share issue / transfer concerns only all such Receiving Shareholders in group a) above holding directly owned shares registered in Euroclear Sweden AB's Securities System, and the amount of shares which are required by their shareholding in the Company being divisible by the number 100.

The transfers of shares from the Company to such Receiving Shareholders are expected to take place and be recorded in book-entry accounts no later than on 24 May 2021.

Helsinki, 19 May 2021

NEXSTIM PLC

The Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB

