

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.32 billion, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $1.776 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $24.42 billion from $19.68 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.32 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.21 vs. $1.776 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q1): $24.42 Bln vs. $19.68 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOWES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de