Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 19
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 18-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|661.10p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|664.43p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|656.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|659.43p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
