The 14.7 MW project, developed for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited, relies on 37,632 390W PV panels occupies an area of 15.6 hectares.From pv magazine India French floating PV specialist Ciel & Terre's India arm has completed construction on a 14.7 MWp floating solar plant in the Indian State of Tamil Nadu. The project was developed for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited on a water surface located in its Thoothukudi plant. "It is India's largest installed floating solar plant as of date," stated the company, adding that "while there are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...