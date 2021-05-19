

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it anticipates further structural growth of around 5 percent. The company wants to generate the other 5 percent through acquisitions. This compared with 2 percent in the past three years.



At Virtual Annual General Meeting, Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said that the company expects revenue to rise to about 3.5 billion euros in the current year. Unadjusted earnings, which exclude special factors, will go up to about 2.0 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

