Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") has announced that effective May 18, 2021 Mr. Tom Wharton has stepped down from the Board of Directors of Ely Gold Royalties due to personal reasons.

Mr. Wharton has been a Director of the Company since November 2015 and served on the Audit and Compensation Committees. The Board recognizes Mr. Wharton's valuable contributions during his tenure at Ely Gold and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

