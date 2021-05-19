ContractPodAi Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management

ContractPodAi recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractPodAi, the award-winning legal tech company and leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, announced today it was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report.

ContractPodAi is 'built by lawyers, for lawyers'. While other solutions may target sell-side or buy-side contract management only, ContractPodAi focuses on enterprise-wide impact by targeting the legal teams who own enterprise-wide contract processes. We believe an impact-oriented approach tailored to this legal persona was one of the features pushing ContractPodAi to the Visionaries Quadrant, as ContractPodAi supports in-house legal teams beyond basic CLM software deployment, to actual legal digital transformation. As ContractPodAi was launched in 2015, in our opinion, ContractPodAi is also the youngest CLM company recognized in this year's Magic Quadrant report. In a fast-growing legal tech industry, we believe this represents a recognition of the 'new guard' of solutions being truly competitive with the historically largest players in the space.

"We are pleased that we have been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO of ContractPodAi. "We think about our client relationships as partnerships where we strive to deliver more and more impact for them. In everything from our product development to our pricing, we focus on the business outcomes we are able to create for in-house legal teams. We are always pushing towards the next frontier of legal technology potential, so it is exciting to be recognized specifically for our innovation and vision. The recent launch of ContractPodAi Cloud, our unique unified legal platform, is an example of our continued innovation."

As part of ContractPodAi's commitment to advancing legal technology, in April 2021, ContractPodAi expanded beyond CLM with the launch of the ContractPodAi Cloud platform, a new legal platform that streamlines all in-house legal processes. This innovative no-code platform allows teams to manage any legal scenario, process, or document using the platform's pre-built and configurable applications such as claims, RFP review, and IP portfolio management.

Earlier this year, ContractPodAi was named a winner of the 2021 BIG Innovation Award and a Gold Stevie Winner in the 2021 American Business Awards.

Read the full 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Marko Sillanpaa, Jim Murphy, 10 May, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi)

ContractPodAi Cloud is the one legal platform that streamlines and simplifies all your in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled Ai power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle - any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com. ContractPodAi is the recipient of several awards including the International Business Award, the BIG Award for Business and the AI Breakthrough Award. It has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contract Lifecycle Management.

