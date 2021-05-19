FlowForma Unveils Construction Process Accelerator For Rapid Digitization Of Construction Processes

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the leading provider of enterprise-class, no code Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today unveils its Construction Accelerator, to further support businesspeople in the construction sector, to rapidly digitize business processes with speed and flexibility.

An industry firmly in the midst of a digital revolution, the construction sector is embracing the benefits of modern solutions to digitize critical business processes at scale, across remote and disparate sites. Traditionally a paper intensive industry, harnessing the power of cloud-based digitization tools has seen a significant increase in efficiency, transparency, and most importantly speed in this sector, to avoid expensive project overruns and instead meet deadlines on time and on-budget.

With increased adoption of the FlowForma Process Automation tool by noteworthy construction firms and multi-million infrastructure projects across the globe, the launch of the FlowForma Construction Process Accelerator offers users a wide variety of ready-to-use, fully editable, process templates for digitizing common construction processes. The Construction Accelerator features process templates for addressing tasks such as: Field Change Request, Concrete Pre-Pour Check Sheet, Labour Requisition, Materials Requisition, Hot Work Permit, Safety Observation and more.

Coupled with FlowForma's Mobile App, construction stakeholders are empowered with additional access and connectivity to fill out and submit forms, review and approve documents, and keep business processes moving anywhere, anytime. The tool's unique caching functionality empowers remote workers across multiple sites, often in isolated or underground locations, the ability to work offline and later upload when in range of an online connection, keeping the process moving throughout.

Olivia Bushe, FlowForma CEO, commented: "Construction and engineering firms must focus on digitizing their processes, to encourage cross-organizational process optimization, engage external users in processes, comply easier and eliminate the risk of paper-based tasks. With budgets and overruns being a constant pressure on this industry, the FlowForma Construction Process Accelerator will ensure rapid digitization and adoption, so this industry can drive efficiencies."

The FlowForma Construction Accelerator will be showcased at London Build Online 2021, the UK's largest virtual event for digital construction, hosted by Digital Construction Online. During this event FlowForma's Product Strategist, Paul Stone, will be partaking in a panel discussion on May 19 at 3:30 pm BST / 10:30 am EDT, alongside global construction influencers, including Andrew Gamblin, Digital Manager at Willmott Dixon, where the panel will share real world insights into how construction organizations are finding new digital fixes for day-to-day construction processes. Register today to see the FlowForma Construction Accelerator in action.

Construction and engineering companies are encouraged to 'see for themselves' and explore these sector-specific process templates, by visiting FlowForma's website to avail of a free 14-day trial.

Supporting Resources:

To find out how the FlowForma Process Automation tool works visit:

www.flowforma.com/how-it-works

Learn how FlowForma Process Automation accelerates process digitization in construction: www.flowforma.com/construction-infographic

T o download a free 14-day trial of FlowForma Process Automation visit:

www.flowforma.com/start-your-flowforma-trial

To learn more about FlowForma Process Automation, book a demo with one of our experts:

www.flowforma.com/book-a-demo

To find out how FlowForma Process Automation compares against its peers visit:

www.g2crowd.com/products/flowforma-process-automation/reviews

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma has emerged as a leading process automation provider in the construction industry, servicing top construction firms such as Morgan Construction, Reliable Contractors, and the joint venture of Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projects and Bachy Soletanche building the east section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 200,000 users across America, Europe and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513798/FlowForma_Olivia_Bushe_CEO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715823/FlowForma_Logo.jpg