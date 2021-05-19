Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2021 | 15:22
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian Apparel and Home Goods Brand, Consumer Commodity, Launches NFT Product With Fashion Icon Nick Wooster

New Canadian Apparel and Home Goods brand, Consumer Commodity, launches their first consumer product assortment with Digital art Nick Wooster (NFT). Consumer Commodity aims to be at the forefront of consumer goods and blockchain / NFT.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborating with fashion icon, Nick Wooster, and the fast growing digital trading collectible items, non-fungible tokens (NFT's), Consumer Commodity's Nick Wooster NFT is a bold deep dive into the digital trading space to build community hype around our new product / brand launch.

Nick Wooster x CON-C NFT will be available: May 19th9:00 AM EST on Rarible.

Dates to note for media purpose:
May 12th-16th: Nick Wooster NFT Teasers x 4 to be released
May 17th & 18th: Nick Wooster NFT Images (Stills) x 4 to be released
May 19th: Nick Wooster NFT GIF to be released

Nick Wooster x CON-C Press Release

CON-C Press+Media Contact:
Emily media@consumercommodity.com

Related Files

Nick Wooster x Con-C - 1 .pdf

Con-C x Nick Wooster - Press Release B.pdf

Related Images

nick-wooster-x-con-c.jpg
Nick Wooster x CON-C

nick-wooster-nft.jpg
Nick Wooster NFT

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.