Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, May 19
Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")
Director Changes
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 19 May 2021, Kate Bolsover has been appointed as a non-Executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of City Merchants High Income Trust Limited.
Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 834798
19 May 2021
