19.05.2021
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

London, May 19

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Director Changes

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 19 May 2021, Kate Bolsover has been appointed as a non-Executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of City Merchants High Income Trust Limited.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 834798

19 May 2021

