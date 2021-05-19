Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the First Quarter of 2021

Bermuda, 19 May 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS"), will on Thursday 27 May 2021 release its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com.

Dial-in details are:

+44 (0) 2071 928338 (UK and International), +16467413167 (US) and +47 21563015 (Norway). Please quote the confirmation code 9475682. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.