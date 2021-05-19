Regulatory News:

The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today behind closed doors under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcasted on the company's website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was established at 91.27 %.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Manager were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of 2020 annual and consolidated financial statements, and a distribution in the amount of €0.50 per share.

This General Meeting was an opportunity for the Manager to review the activities and results of Tikehau Capital for the financial year 2020.

In an unprecedented and particularly uncertain global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group maintained a solid growth momentum for its assets under management, reflecting investor interest in the Group's strategies and the adaptability of its teams. The year was also marked by a significant improvement in the profitability of its Asset Management activity and by the confirmation of the robustness of Tikehau Capital's balance sheet.

The detailed results of votes will be published on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders/AGM/Annual Shareholders Meeting 19 May 2021).

