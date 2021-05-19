BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To Company Announcements

Date19 May 2021

Company BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021, at an unchanged rate of 0.85 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.



The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -10 June 2021

Record Date -11 June 2021

Payment Date -30 June 2021



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403