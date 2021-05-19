BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend
London, May 19
Date19 May 2021
Company BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject Interim Dividend
Interim Dividend
BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021, at an unchanged rate of 0.85 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -10 June 2021
Record Date -11 June 2021
Payment Date -30 June 2021
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745403