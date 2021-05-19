Anzeige
19.05.2021 | 17:40
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, May 19

To Company Announcements
Date19 May 2021
Company BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject Interim Dividend


Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021, at an unchanged rate of 0.85 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -10 June 2021

Record Date -11 June 2021

Payment Date -30 June 2021


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403

