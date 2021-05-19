Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.05.2021 | 18:25
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-May-2021 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
Net Asset Value(s) 
 The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for 
arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Kerry Higgins of Link Company Matters 
Limited, Company Secretary. 
The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 30th 
April 2021 was: 
 
EX INCOME     101.25p* 
 
CUM INCOME   102.08p* 
 
Date: 19th May 2021 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
* the net asset values per ordinary share are not adjusted for the interim dividend of 0.74p declared on 20th April 
2021 and due to be paid on 28th May 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7th May 2021. The ex-dividend 
date was 6th May 2021. 
For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust 
 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  106185 
EQS News ID:  1198533 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
