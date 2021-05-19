DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2021 / 16:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value(s) The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Kerry Higgins of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 30th April 2021 was: EX INCOME 101.25p* CUM INCOME 102.08p* Date: 19th May 2021 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 * the net asset values per ordinary share are not adjusted for the interim dividend of 0.74p declared on 20th April 2021 and due to be paid on 28th May 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7th May 2021. The ex-dividend date was 6th May 2021. For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 106185 EQS News ID: 1198533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)