Radiation Dermatitis Market to Witness Astonishing Growth at a CAGR of 14.62% During the Study Period [2018-2030], Forecasts DelveInsight

The Radiation Dermatitis market has a promising outlook with emerging therapies such as Tempol, BMX-001, and others. Also, the market is rising steadily, accountable for increasing Radiation Dermatitis Incidence

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Radiation Dermatitis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Radiation Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Radiation Dermatitis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Radiation Dermatitis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Radiation Dermatitis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways of the Radiation Dermatitis Market Research Report

The Radiation Dermatitis market size shall increase in the 7MM; among these countries, the US accounted for 51.8% of the overall Radiation Dermatitis market size in 2020.

of the overall Radiation Dermatitis market size in 2020. Radiation Dermatitis Market to observe growth due to the factors such as a huge population presents a massive market to any new entrant. Advances in radiation delivery technology, such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy, can help reduce radiation-induced skin toxicity in certain tumour types, such as breast cancer.

A few factors are responsible for hampering the market growth, such as radiation leads to decreased quality of life; despite technological advances in radiation delivery and growing interest in managing skin reactions, there is no standard in Radiation Dermatitis management. There are limited prospective randomised data on the use of pharmacologic or supportive care agents, topical or non-topical, to prevent and treat the indication. There has been a steady rise in alternatives for radiation therapy in the oncology space that will decrease the Radiation Dermatitis incidence. Several off-label treatment options are currently available in the Radiation Dermatitis market, which will capture a considerable market share and thus present tough competition to any new entrant.

Current treatment goals focus on improving the patient's comfort and minimising further injury or enhancing wound healing. As the entire landscape is devoid of effective pharmaceutical options in preventing and managing Radiation Dermatitis, the emerging drugs will significantly impact the existing market.

Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix JV, and others are developing novel products to drift the Radiation Dermatitis treatment scenario positively.

Radiation Dermatitis is a condition caused by radiotherapy delivered during cancer management. Radiation dermatitis usually begins to occur within 1-4 weeks of treatment and continues for the duration of radiation therapy. It may require 2-4 weeks to heal after completion of treatment.

DelveInsight states the total Radiation Dermatitis incident population in the 7MM countries to be 3,012,048 cases in 2020. It was also observed that males and females are equally affected by the disease.

The Radiation Dermatitis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Radiotherapy Utilization

Incident cases of Radiation Dermatitis

Grade-specific cases of Radiation Dermatitis

Treated cases of Radiation Dermatitis

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market

Radiation Dermatitis management has two major objectives: prophylaxis and treatment. Radiation Dermatitis prophylaxis includes topical agents such as Aloe vera, gentle soap, petroleum-based ointments, topical corticosteroids, sucralfate derivatives, and others. While treating Radiation Dermatitis, physicians mostly recommended bland emollients, biafine, calendula, vitamin E, dressing, silver sulfadiazine cream, topical corticosteroid, and others.

In scarce clinical situations, surgical intervention may be considered, but it can also potentially exacerbate fibrosis. The exceptional situation is the suspicion of tumour recurrence or second cancer formation, where the surgical approach is preferable over conservative methods or observation. In these patients, surgeons performed partial mastectomy and latissimus dorsi muscle reconstruction, obtaining a satisfactory reduction of symptoms.

Future research should be conducted more systematically and should strive for a more rigorous study design. These studies should incorporate current knowledge regarding Radiation Dermatitis' pathophysiology and include objective and universal outcome measures, and these measures should be validated and account for patient-reported outcomes.

Despite Radiation Dermatitis increasing incidence, a standard treatment does not exist for its prevention and management. Many of the currently utilised interventions are often based upon anecdotal evidence, poorly powered studies, or physician preferences. Furthermore, trials evaluating topical agents have failed to demonstrate effectiveness in preventing and managing radiation-induced skin injury.

Radiation Dermatitis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Tempol (APC-400): Adamis Pharmaceuticals/ Matrix Biomed

BMX-001: BioMimetix JV

And several others.

Scope of the Radiation Dermatitis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Radiation Dermatitis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Radiation Dermatitis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Radiation Dermatitis: Adamis Pharmaceuticals/ Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix JV, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Radiation Dermatitis Key Insights 2 Radiation Dermatitis Report Introduction 3 Radiation Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Radiation Dermatitis 5 Radiation Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview 6 Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Organisations contributing towards Radiation Dermatitis 8 Radiation Dermatitis Patient Journey 9 Case Reports 10 Radiation Dermatitis Emerging Therapies 10.1 Tempol (APC-400): Adamis Pharmaceuticals/ Matrix Biomed 10.2 BMX-001: BioMimetix JV 11 7MM Radiation Dermatitis Market Analysis 11.1 The United States Radiation Dermatitis Market Size 11.2 EU-5 Radiation Dermatitis Market Size 11.2.1 Germany Market Size 11.2.2 France Market Size 11.2.3 Italy Market Size 11.2.4 Spain Market Size 11.2.5 United Kingdom Market Size 11.3 Japan Radiation Dermatitis Market Size 12 KOL Views 13 Radiation Dermatitis Market Drivers 14 Radiation Dermatitis Market Barriers 15 SWOT Analysis of Radiation Dermatitis 16 Radiation Dermatitis Unmet Needs 17 Market Access 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

