Arcadis N.V.: Exchange ratio dividend Arcadis 1 new share for every 60.23 shares

Amsterdam, May19, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announces that the exchange ratio of the dividend of financial year 2020 has been determined.

At the General Meeting of Arcadis on 29 April 2021 the proposed dividend of € 0.60 per share was approved. Shareholders had the option to receive the dividend in cash or in shares.

The exchange ratio is 1 new share for every 60.23 shares. This is based on the volume weighted average share price of Thursday 13 May through Wednesday 19 May 2021 of € 36.1376 per share. This means that 60.23 shares will grant the right to receive 1 new share if the choice was made to receive the dividend in shares.

Both the cash dividend and stock dividend will be made payable to shareholders as from Friday 21 May 2021.

With regard to the dividend, the payments will be made in accordance with Article 5:3(2) sub d and Article 5:4 sub (e) of the Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het Financieel Toezicht).

