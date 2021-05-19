Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2 
Tradegate
18.05.21
11:31 Uhr
36,860 Euro
+0,320
+0,88 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,70036,32020:39
35,66036,36020:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2021 | 20:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arcadis N.V.: Exchange ratio dividend Arcadis 1 new share for every 60.23 shares

Amsterdam, May19, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announces that the exchange ratio of the dividend of financial year 2020 has been determined.

At the General Meeting of Arcadis on 29 April 2021 the proposed dividend of € 0.60 per share was approved. Shareholders had the option to receive the dividend in cash or in shares.

The exchange ratio is 1 new share for every 60.23 shares. This is based on the volume weighted average share price of Thursday 13 May through Wednesday 19 May 2021 of € 36.1376 per share. This means that 60.23 shares will grant the right to receive 1 new share if the choice was made to receive the dividend in shares.

Both the cash dividend and stock dividend will be made payable to shareholders as from Friday 21 May 2021.

With regard to the dividend, the payments will be made in accordance with Article 5:3(2) sub d and Article 5:4 sub (e) of the Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het Financieel Toezicht).

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

  • Exchange ratio dividend Arcadis 1 new share for every 60.23 shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82d2400c-6aec-42de-8b57-a6737f29bc50)

ARCADIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.