Neutra Corp: Neutra to Target Baby Boomers in Home Health and Hospice Care Bid

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is closely examining options to enter the home health and hospice care business. The company believes the market offers a potentially sizeable opportunity for CBD products aimed at aging members of the Baby Boomer generation now retiring in large numbers.

"Recently retired Baby Boomers represent a great untapped source of customers and revenues for a CBD company like ours," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "As Baby Boomers reach retirement age, they're experiencing greater bodily pains and mental anxiety. CBD products can provide fast, inexpensive relief without the trouble of visiting a doctor. We're thinking that Baby Boomers, a generation that was never afraid to try new things, would welcome a high-potency, high-quality CBD option as part of their daily home health and hospice care to manage pain and overcome worry."

Baby Boomers are Americans born between 1946 and 1964. Pew Research estimates there are 71 million Baby Boomers in the U.S. between the ages of 75 and 56. They're currently the second-largest generation of Americans, having been surpassed by Millennials in 2019. Almost 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day and all Baby Boomers will reach that age by 2030.

Millennials are the biggest users of CBD products like those made by Neutra subsidiary VIVIS, but Baby Boomers' interest is growing. A recent study showed that 8% of those aged 65 and older use CBD and that 15% had tried it. That number could grow as more Baby Boomers learn of the health care and hospice advantages CBD offers.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

