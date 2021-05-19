Lake Oconee Luxury Realtor, Windham Vinson Group, Lists a Resort-Like Turnkey Estate on 43 Acres

Top Luxury Lake Oconee Realtors, Angie Windham and Ansley Vinson of the Windham Vinson Group, offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a compound complete with two fully functional homes in one amongst just under 43 acres of land with 2 stocked ponds, a duck pond, creek-fed paddocks, 14-stall stable, 8,000+ square foot hay and equipment storage building, and 8 garage bays.

LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Angie Windham and Ansley Vinson, of the Windham Vinson Group - Keller Williams Realty Lake Oconee, present an unparalleled masterpiece residence and grounds offered at $4,299,999. Unrivaled serenity, seclusion, and scenic resort-style luxury beckon with this exceptional expression of refined Farmhouse style. Custom built in 2019 to an exquisite standard, this residence of distinction effortlessly blends elegance with a warmth that embodies a 'home sweet home' ambience.

More information on 1610 Salem Road Watkinsville, GA can be found at: https://www.windhamvinsongroup.com/our-listings

At the heart of this pristine and private acreage of sweeping pastoral land stands two fully functional homes converged as one. Spanning 9,644 square feet of perfection, savor the enchantment with interiors that add texture, interest, and softness to the home. From the South Georgia kiln-dried cypress accent walls to the tongue and groove ceilings and beams, vaulted ceilings, and four fireplaces and beyond, they deliver a truly turnkey experience.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the gourmet kitchen (one of two) is equipped with high-end stainless-steel appliances and overlooks a great room crowned by a soaring vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. A mesmerizing statement of style, with vast expanses of glass throughout ready to capture the commanding panoramas, it's perfect for fire-side relaxation or gathering with guests. Slider doors to the terrace dissolve the barriers between indoors and out with this alfresco oasis ideal for balmy summer dinner soirees or cozy winter nights by the fire.

Boasting eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms this includes a deluxe main floor master suite with an ornate timber ceiling and barn doors that reveal a master bath with linear clad walls and a sprawling dressing room. Retreat to the terrace level for the second spacious master suite, with bathroom, closet, and a multi-purpose flex-space that can be configured as a media room or home office. Here, enjoy the open plan and inviting kitchen, and the living and dining zone that opens onto a sun-kissed patio. Stone-clad arches trim the exterior framing the pool and pastoral panoramas, with another fireplace ready to warm this outdoor haven.

Expansive outdoor entertaining amenities complement the internal offerings. Refine your swing at the golf hole with water feature, congregate around the stacked stone fire pit to roast S'mores, or indulge in the aquatic delights of the deluxe saltwater pool. Boasting three stacked stone waterfalls, waterslide, fountain jets, ambient lighting and grotto, it's both hypnotic with its calming water features and exhilarating with the promise of the fun it brings.

Further embrace alfresco adventures with the chance to cast a line in a choice of two fully stocked ponds that glisten in the Georgia sun, picnic by the duck pond, or run cattle or horses with ease. Creek-fed paddocks, a 14-stall stable, eight garage bays, and over 8,000 square foot hay and equipment storage building ensure you can easily accommodate this bovine or equestrian pursuits. There's even scope to have onsite help, with ranch hand living opportunities close to the barn.

Other superior features include a main floor office, wet bar, laundries on both levels, home gym, pool bathroom plus garage parking for eight cars.

Ensconced in tranquility and located in one of the best school districts in Georgia, benefit from the best of both worlds. Feel far removed from urban living while being just 14 miles to Madison, 18 miles to Athens, 21 miles to Lake Oconee, and convenient to Atlanta.

It's time to exhale - it's time to experience this exceptional estate.

Property Video Tour - https://youtu.be/aju1UORZovA

About Windham Vinson Group

Angie Windham and Ansley Vinson founded the Windham Vinson Group with the goal of becoming the top real estate agents at Lake Oconee while maintaining strong family values and a deep commitment to the lake country community. Angie and Ansley have extensive experience in real estate law and finance combined with a thorough knowledge of the Lake Oconee area, and leverage this expertise to provide the best realtor services at Lake Oconee. The Windham Vinson Group uses proprietary marketing strategies to list, market, and sell real estate quickly and at a top sales price. Angie and Ansley also love connecting with people, and enjoy guiding buyers to their perfect lake retreat while ensuring our newest residents are well connected with the Lake Oconee community.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Lake Oconee's premier properties, please visit https://www.windhamvinsongroup.com.

