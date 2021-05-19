Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has approved the second supplement to Veolia Environnement's (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on May 18, 2021.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 20-464 on September 17, 2020) and its second supplement (AMF approval number 21-160 on May 18, 2021) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its administrative headquarters, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement

Siège social/Registered Head Office

21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS

Adresse postale/Correspondence address

30, rue Madeleine Vionnet 93300 AUBERVILLIERS

Tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

www.veolia.com

Société anonyme conseil d'administration

au capital de 2 897 915 945

403 210 032 RCS PARIS